A celebration of life for Brett Jason Bowden, 49, of Tullahoma, was held Tuesday, Nov. 2 at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Mr. Bowden passed from this life on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Brett was born in Tullahoma on Aug. 30, 1972, the son of James and Joyce Bowden. He was a member of the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church for many years. Brett was a long-time drummer, and he loved music and sports. He especially loved watching Alabama football and LA Lakers basketball. However, his most favorite past time was being with his children and his family. Brett was a loving and devoted father, son, brother, and uncle.
Brett is preceded in death by his father, James Bowden. He is survived by his son, Zackary Bowden; daughter, Holly Bowden; mother, Joyce Bowden; brother, James Bowden (Vickie); nephew, Broc Bowden.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 3, 2021