Brian P Smith, 80, of Petersburg, Ind., went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.
Brian was born in Wadsworth, Ohio to Virgil T Smith Sr. and Anna Maye (Kennell) Smith on Dec. 22, 1940. He married the love of his life, Iva Maejean Bachman on Aug. 9, 1959, and they were blessed to enjoy 61 years together. They added two children, Jeannine Marie and Kenneth Carl to their family. He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, and his son, Kenneth Carl Smith.
Brian shared his love of the Lord with everyone that he met. He had many hobbies through his adult years that he enjoyed with fervor and gusto. In his early years, he loved racing go-carts, drag racing, and watching NASCAR. He was a ham radio enthusiast, and also enjoyed raising homing pigeons. His love for aviation led him to build and fly model airplanes competitively. He loved fishing, trapping, metal detecting, and many other outdoor activities. His most recent endeavor was being the self-appointed chairman of the Petersburg Raccoon Relocation and Rehabilitation Program. He always brought joy and a smile to everyone he met.
He is survived by: his wife Iva, daughter Jeannine (Mark) Smith, grandchildren Chadd (Shannon) Smith, Caleb (Amanda) Smith, Joshua (Lacey) Smith, Jonathan (Ashlynn) Smith, Aaron Smith, Benjamin Smith, Krystal Smith, Patrick (Becky) Andrews, Eddie (Amber) Andrews, and 15 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service held in his honor on Wednesday, March 17, at 11 a.m. at the Petersburg Church of the Nazarene (118 W Pike Avenue, Petersburg, Indiana). The church will be open at 10 a.m. for family and friends to share their condolences. The church's social distancing guidelines will apply.
Tullahoma News – March 17, 2021