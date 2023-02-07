Shaefer.jpg

Brian Timothy Schaefer

Brian Timothy Schaefer, 50, of Tullahoma passed from this life on Feb. 3, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Brian was born on Feb. 18, 1972, to Daniel and Barbara Schaefer in Bellevue, Washington. He helped run Woody’s Bicycles for the past 23 years. He was an avid outdoors man, and loved to share his passion of bicycles and Volkswagens with others. Brian was many things to many people, a devoted husband, father, loyal friend, and a cheerful bicyclist. He had exceptional strength and was a generous kind soul. His help could be counted on at a moment notice, and strived to make each person he encountered happy.

