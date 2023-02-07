Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Brian Timothy Schaefer, 50, of Tullahoma passed from this life on Feb. 3, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Brian was born on Feb. 18, 1972, to Daniel and Barbara Schaefer in Bellevue, Washington. He helped run Woody’s Bicycles for the past 23 years. He was an avid outdoors man, and loved to share his passion of bicycles and Volkswagens with others. Brian was many things to many people, a devoted husband, father, loyal friend, and a cheerful bicyclist. He had exceptional strength and was a generous kind soul. His help could be counted on at a moment notice, and strived to make each person he encountered happy.
He is survived by his loving wife, Keri Schaefer; mother, Barbara Schaefer; one son, Hudson Schaefer; one daughter, Maggie Schaefer; one brother, Scott Schaefer (Chelsea Simmons); one sister, Amy Johnson (Nash). He is preceded in death by his father, Daniel Schaefer.
