Brianna Rochelle Brown was born Dec. 20, 1996 in Winchester. She is the daughter of Mrs. Effie Burnette and Fathers: Wayne McFarland and Jimmy Burnette. Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Minister Alex Edwards officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens. Marriano Hendon, Zach Brooks, Warren Brown, Malik Brown, Tony Johnson Jr., Willie Brown Jr., Gavin Biddle, Kendall Pentecost and Monty Burks will be serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 8, 2021