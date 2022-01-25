Bro. James Owen Hawkins, 93, of Estill Springs, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.  He was born in Russellville, Ala., on July 28, 1928 to the late Sydney and Dora (Thompson) Hawkins. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm on Thursday, Jan. 27 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home.  Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28 at Endtime Missionary Church in Estill Springs.  Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens. Revelation 22:14: Blessed are they that do his commandments that they may have right to the tree of life, and may enter in through the gates into the city.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Jan. 26, 2022

Service information

Jan 27
Visitation
Thursday, January 27, 2022
5:00PM-8:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Jan 28
Funeral Service
Friday, January 28, 2022
2:00PM
End Time Mission Church
8187 TULLAHOMA HWY
Estill Springs, TN 37330
