Bruce Crownover, 61, of Winchester, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. A native of Franklin County, he was born in Winchester on July 12, 1961 to the late Roy T. and Mary LaVergne (Starnes) Crownover. Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Bruce Crownover, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 18
Visitation
Saturday, March 18, 2023
12:00PM-1:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 18
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 18, 2023
1:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.