Bruce Crownover, 61, of Winchester, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. A native of Franklin County, he was born in Winchester on July 12, 1961 to the late Roy T. and Mary LaVergne (Starnes) Crownover. Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 19, 2023
