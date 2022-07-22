Bruce Edward Elliott, 60, of Winchester, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at his residence. A native of Franklin County, he was born in Winchester on Oct. 18, 1961, to the late Ernest Edward Elliott and L.J. and Lois (Hamilton) Brewer. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, July 24 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 25 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel. Interment will follow at Owens Chapel Cemetery.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Bruce Elliott, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 24
Visitation
Sunday, July 24, 2022
5:00PM-8:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 25
Funeral Service
Monday, July 25, 2022
1:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.