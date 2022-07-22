Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Bruce Edward Elliott, 60, of Winchester, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at his residence. A native of Franklin County, he was born in Winchester on Oct. 18, 1961, to the late Ernest Edward Elliott and L.J. and Lois (Hamilton) Brewer. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, July 24 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 25 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel. Interment will follow at Owens Chapel Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 24, 2022
