A memorial service for Bryan Keith Keeton, 61, of Tullahoma was held Aug. 6 at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Bryan passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at his residence.
Bryan was employed at Jack Daniel’s Distillery. He enjoyed fishing, floating the river and spending time outdoors. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and grandchildren.
Bryan is survived by his wife, Shelly; parents, Carl and Freeda Keeton; stepchildren, Cameron Sharpton (Lindsay) and Leah Turner; brother, Joe Keeton; sister, Vickie Keeton; nephew, Jeremy Keeton(Sabrina) and grandchildren, Landon, Luke, Lizzy, Beckham and Baylee.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 12, 2020