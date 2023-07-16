Calvin (C.J.) Lee Adams, Jr.

It is with deep sorrow and much love that the family of Calvin (C.J.) Lee Adams, Jr. of Tullahoma announce his passing on July 9, 2023, at the age of 22, at home on July 9th, 2023. CJ was born on May 26, 2001, in Fayetteville. 

CJ attended Tullahoma and Smyrna schools and had recently started working at Tyson Food Plant in Shelbyville, TN. He had recently decided to attend college to pursue a career in the music industry. 

