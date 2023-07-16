Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
It is with deep sorrow and much love that the family of Calvin (C.J.) Lee Adams, Jr. of Tullahoma announce his passing on July 9, 2023, at the age of 22, at home on July 9th, 2023. CJ was born on May 26, 2001, in Fayetteville.
CJ attended Tullahoma and Smyrna schools and had recently started working at Tyson Food Plant in Shelbyville, TN. He had recently decided to attend college to pursue a career in the music industry.
CJ was strong-willed and battled a chronic disease (Cystic Fibrosis) since he was 3 years old. He never felt sorry for himself concerning his illness which was much improved due to the latest advances in CF medication. CJ was well-liked by others due to his positive energy, enormous heart, and quirky sense of humor. He will be remembered for all the love he shared with his family. He loved the beach, vacations with his family, and video games, but CJ’s biggest passion in life was writing beats and lyrics to music. When he wrote a new beat, he became overly excited and would gather his family members to listen to it. CJ was a lover of all animals and was extremely attached to his cat, Pumpkin.
CJ is predeceased in death by his paternal grandmother Glenda Crosslin and grandfather, John Calvin Adams, and great-grandmother Hazel (Dolly) Wilson.
CJ is survived by his parents Calvin (Misty) Adams, Sr. and Janele Lonigan, his siblings Aubrey Bondurant and Abigayle Adams, stepsister Daisy Bondurant, his grandmother Michelle Lonigan and grandfathers Philip Lonigan and Papa Roch Goecker, his aunts Kristen Lonigan, Brianne (Emilyn) Corbin-Holland, and Tiffany (Michael) McCarver. CJ has many other aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members, and friends who will miss him dearly.
Services will be at Tullahoma Funeral Home, 401 Westside Drive, Tullahoma as follows: Saturday, July 15. Visitation from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Funeral Service immediately following visitation at 5 p.m. with Interment at Maplewood Cemetery following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Tennessee Chapter Donate - Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (cff.org) and/or Overdose Awareness Day Donate - International Overdose Awareness Day (overdoseday.com).
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
