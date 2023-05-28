Weddington.JPG

Candace Faye Weddington, 51, of Murfreesboro passed away from this life on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Candace was born on July 19, 1971, in Shelbyville to Karen Williams and William Ernest Weddington. She was previously employed with United Waste Solutions as a Contract Negations and was of the Christian faith. She enjoyed reading, traveling, and painting.

