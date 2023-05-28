Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Candace Faye Weddington, 51, of Murfreesboro passed away from this life on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Candace was born on July 19, 1971, in Shelbyville to Karen Williams and William Ernest Weddington. She was previously employed with United Waste Solutions as a Contract Negations and was of the Christian faith. She enjoyed reading, traveling, and painting.
She is survived by her parents, William “Ernest” Weddington and Karen Williams; life partner, Michael Hawkins; brother, Jason Ernest Weddington (Angela); sister, Traci Weddington- Coble; nieces, Allyssa Weddington and Faith Weddington; nephews, Johnnie Taylor and Jeremy Taylor.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 3 at 1 p.m. at Tullahoma Funeral Home with Chip Sekulich officiating. Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, June 2 at Tullahoma Funeral Home from 4 to 9 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to ASPCA www.aspca.org or Tullahoma Animal Shelter. 942 Maplewood Ave, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
