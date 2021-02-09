Carl Cleveland Spray, 78, of Estill Springs, passed from the life on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 in an aircraft accident enroute to the Winchester Airport. He was born on Oct. 17, 1942 in Franklin County to the late James C. and Lois (Roggli) Spray. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Dr. Rev. Michael Clark officiating. Private burial will be held at Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 10, 2021