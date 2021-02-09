Carl Cleveland Spray, 78, of Estill Springs, passed from the life on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 in an aircraft accident enroute to the Winchester Airport.  He was born on Oct. 17, 1942 in Franklin County to the late James C. and Lois (Roggli) Spray. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Dr. Rev. Michael Clark officiating. Private burial will be held at Franklin Memorial Gardens. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Feb. 10, 2021

Service information

Feb 10
Visitation
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
11:00AM-1:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Feb 10
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
1:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
