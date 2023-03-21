Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Carl Edward Schoenmann, 86, of Winchester, passed away in his home peacefully on March 17, the year of our Lord 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was a native of Grundy County and the son of the late William Elbert and Minnie Tate Schoenmann. Funeral services were held Monday, March 20 the Watson-North Chapel with Robert Martin officiating. Interment followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens with military honors bestowed. Carl’s family would like to thank the hospice company, Adoration, of Manchester, for the care they provided the final weeks of his life. A special thanks to Carla, Meredith, and Anna. Their kindness and attentiveness will be remembered forever.
Watson-North Funeral Home and Memorial Park was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 22, 2023
