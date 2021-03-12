Carl Raymond Menako, 67, of Manchester passed from this life on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at his residence in Manchester. Carl was born on May 27, 1953.

Coffee County Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – March 14, 2021

