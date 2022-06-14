Carl L. Schnabel, 83, of Manchester, passed from this life on June 8, 2022. Carl was born in Bronx, New York on Nov. 29, 1938, the son of late Esther Grainer and Henry Schnabel.
Carl grew up in New York, where he met his wife Patricia and they started their family. In 1970 they moved to New Jersey. He and his family then moved to Tennessee in 1982 where he would enjoy the rest of his life.
Happily retired from the state of Tennessee, Carl enjoyed gardening, woodworking, canning and winning blue ribbons at the Coffee County Fair. His hobbies also included aviation, cooking, boating and fishing. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
In addition to his mother and father, Carl was preceded in death by his brother, Richard “Richie” Schnabel and granddaughter Isabella Rosemary Schnabel.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patricia Schnabel; brothers Henry Schnabel and Arthur “Artie” Schnabel (Laura); sisters Carol Ciesielski and Linda Bajnoczy; children Michael Schnabel (Filipina); Diane Murphy; Janet Young; grandchildren Caitlyn Murphy, Samantha Fichten (Christopher), Melissa Sadler and Kyle Murphy; and great-grandson Caden Eley. And many nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at a later date at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 15, 2022