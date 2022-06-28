Mr. Carl Thomas “C.T.” Rogers, age 77 of Henagar, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at his residence.
Carl was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and a brother. His family was always first, which included the love he had for his pets. He enjoyed his time outside, whether it was in his garden, in the woods, on the water or on a motorcycle. As a family friend shared, he was such a wonderful combination of strength and big-hearted kindness. He was generous with his abilities and his time. Carl will also be remembered for his outgoing personality as his infectious smile and big laugh. He was certainly one of a kind and his presence will be forever missed.
He is survived by his wife Becky Rogers; sons Dustin Rogers (Crystal) of Dutton, Casey Rogers (Allison) of Birmingham; sisters Patsy Trussell and Judy Jones; and grandchildren Ruby Claire, Nola Pearl, Carter Thomas, and Amelia Katherine.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father Nannie B. Rogers and Carl T. Rogers Sr.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Kerby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 29, 2022