Carla Ann Bolin

Carla Ann Bolin, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at her home at the age of 57.

Carla was born in Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rico to the late T.L. Bolin and Annette West Bolin who survives. During her life, Carla worked as a teacher with the Coffee County School System. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Terry and Patrick Bolin.

Carla is survived by her mother, Annette Bolin; one brother, Mike (Pam) Bolin; and many loving nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Sunday, Oct. 3 at Bethany Cemetery in Normandy with Don Burkhalter officiating.

Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Oct. 6, 2021

