Carlos “Frank” Nichols, Jr., 91, of Winchester, passed from this life on Monday, July 19, 2021 at Southern Tennessee Medical Center. He was born on July 19, 1930 in Marion, Alabama to the late Carlos and Eudora Nichols, Sr. Funeral services were held on Saturday, July 24 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Rev. Darrell Day officiating. Interment followed in Franklin Memorial Gardens with Military Honors rendered.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – July 25, 2021

