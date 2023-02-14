Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Carol Ann Ferrell Plowright, born Feb. 18, 1940, went to be with the lord at the age of 82 on Feb. 6, 2023.
She was predeceased by her mother, Maggie Duncan Culpepper, Her Father, Ralph Culpepper Sr., Her sister, Valerie Jane Culpepper, The Father of her children, Odie B. Ferrell Jr., and her loving husband William Plowright. She is lovingly remembered by her older brother, Ralph Culpepper Jr. of homer, La, Her twin sisters Debra Culpepper Main and husband Chuck of Crossville. Donna Culpepper Celma and husband Jim of Crossville. Four children, Patricia Ann Ferrell Sircy and husband Rick of ST. Albans, WV, Mark Wayne Ferrell of Little Rock, AR, Christine Renee Ferrell Webster of Charleston WV, David Layne Ferrell and wife Terri of Manchester. Eight grandchildren, Stacie Sircy, Ryan Sircy, Dustin Johnson, Matthew Ferrell, Damon Garner, Chevy Chelette, Kayla Rager and Liam Ferrell and Honorary Grandson Billy Smith. Her best friend of 50 years Alene Scott of Manchester. Carol was a graduate of Coffee County high school, class of 1957. She went on to get a degree in bookkeeping and accounting. She loved the beach and her family.
The family will hold a celebration of life the weekend of Feb. 18.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 15, 2023
