Funeral services for Mrs. Carol Ann Taylor, 81, of Tullahoma, were held Friday, Jan. 29 at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Burial followed at Bethany Cemetery in Normandy. Carol moved from this life into her heavenly home with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 26, 2021.
Carol was born Jan. 20, 1940 to the late Mary Kathleen Pate and Vernon Tobitt. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Carol enjoyed spending time at the beach and watching the dolphins playing in the surf. She liked to travel and while she was able, she was always on the go.
Before retiring, she was a driver for SCATS for many years and had many friends. Carol had an outgoing personality and never met a stranger. She also had a servant’s heart filled with compassion for others and helped people whenever she could. Carol’s greatest joy was her family. She was very proud of her five children and her grandchildren, who affectionately called her “Memaw”. She will be greatly missed by all, but we rejoice in the fact that we will see her again.
Carol is survived by her children, Candie Humphries of Tullahoma, Michael Taylor of Normandy, Lonnie Christopher (Amy) Taylor of Lynchburg, Eddy Ray (Kristy) Taylor of Lynchburg and Shane (Scarlett) Taylor of Lynchburg; grandchildren, Chase (Heather) Golden of Lynchburg, Amy (Terry) Harper of Winchester, Cortney Taylor of Normandy, Felicia Taylor of Normandy, Clay Taylor of Lynchburg, Shelby Taylor of Cowan, Zachary Taylor of Lynchburg, Mandy Taylor of Lynchburg, Ashley Taylor of Lynchburg, Logan Taylor of Athens, Ga., and Rylee Taylor; 13 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Robert Pate and Steven Pate; sister, Connie Player.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Taylor; brothers, Robert Tobitt and Louie Brad Tobitt and Ernest Tobitt; sisters, Katherine Gold and Dean Howard.
