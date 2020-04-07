Carol Jeanne Molthen, 79, passed this life on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin.
Mrs. Molthen was born in Milwaukee, Wis., to the late Willard Palmer Hanson and Dorothy Ellen Owen Hanson and went on to work during her life as a Purchasing Agent with the State of Florida. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Manchester, and also held a very special place in her heart for Faith Lutheran Church in Tullahoma. She had ladies from both churches who prayed for her and whom she counted as dear friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Molthen was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Molthen; and her son-in-law, Norman Washburn.
She is survived by two daughters, Sherry Washburn and her husband David, and Jeanie Cook; five grandchildren, Ryan and Lauren Eick, Emily Washburn, Susan Dial, and Jessica Curtis; three great-grandchildren, Kaden Dial, Kamrynne Mathias, and Karsen Mathias; one sister, Janet Wintersberger; one brother, Ron Hanson; and numerous other loving family members and friends.
A celebration of Carol’s life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either Trinity Baptist Church, 1513 McArthur Street, Manchester, Tennessee 37355 or Faith Lutheran Church, 101 Bragg Circle, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 8, 2020