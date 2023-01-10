Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Carol Lee Ivey, 69, of Tullahoma passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma- Harton Hospital.
Born in Nashville, on Feb. 20, 1953, to the late Joseph and Mavis Carter. She previously worked at the City of Tullahoma as the Sanitation Supervisor. She enjoyed reading, watching Rachel Maddow, shopping, and most importantly spending time with her beloved grandchild and great grandchild. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ralph Ivey; one son, Louis Barbeau, Jr. (Martin Holland); one daughter, Olivia Martin; one brother, Joseph Carter (Dona Patton); two sisters, Catherine Carter and Candace Osteen (John); one grandchild, Isabella Martin (Kaine Bost); one great grandchild, Maverick Bost; and a host of lifelong friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be held prior to the service at the funeral home from 1-2 p.m.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 11, 2023
To plant a tree in memory of Carol Ivey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.