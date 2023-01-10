Carol Lee Ivey, 69, of Tullahoma passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma- Harton Hospital.

Born in Nashville, on Feb. 20, 1953, to the late Joseph and Mavis Carter. She previously worked at the City of Tullahoma as the Sanitation Supervisor. She enjoyed reading, watching Rachel Maddow, shopping, and most importantly spending time with her beloved grandchild and great grandchild. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

