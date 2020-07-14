Carole Ann Tinsley, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare-Harton at the age of 73.
Mrs. Tinsley was born in Tullahoma to the late Wiley and Juanita Harper Shelton. She was of the Christian faith and enjoyed working throughout her life until retirement. Mrs. Tinsley loved to spend time with her family, and was an avid reader. She also loved watching westerns, and playing different games on her tablet. She thoroughly enjoyed traveling during her life and going on cruises. Mrs. Tinsley was a skilled piano player and loved listening to gospel music. She enjoyed birds of all kinds, but especially loved watching hummingbirds. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Tinsley was preceded in death by her first husband, Wesley Curtis Johnson; her second husband, Charlie Martin Tinsley; and one brother, Richard Shelton.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Lynn Johnson and her daughter Megan Faith Brandon; daughter, Jeannie Arlene Johnson; son, Jeffery Brian Tinsley and his wife Carrie, along with their children, Sarah Seaton Tinsley, Charlie Tate Tinsley, and Sawyer Beckman Tinlsey; step-son, Christopher Scott Tinsley and his son, Tyler Scott Tinsley and his wife Shelby Elaine and their daughter, Ryleigh Elizabeth Tinsley; one sister, Sheila Ham and her husband Dennis; and her beloved dog and companion, Cricket.
The funeral service was be held on Sunday, July 12 in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Dennis Ham and Travis Clouse officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 478 Craighead Street, Suite 200, Nashville, Tennessee 37204.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 15, 2020