Carole Mayfield Garrison passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Jan. 8, 2021 after an extended illness.
Carole was born Feb. 17, 1941. She was raised in Troutman, North Carolina by her mother Lois Brown Mayfield. She graduated from Iredell County High School in 1959 and then attended Appalachian State where she earned an Associate’s Degree. While attending Appalachian State, she met the love of her life, George (G.W.) Garrison who was attending N.C. State at the time. They were married on June 10, 1961 and moved to Tullahoma, Tennessee from Raleigh, North Carolina in 1966. They have been married for nearly sixty years. While raising children, Carole decided to go back to school to become a nurse. In 1981, she earned her R.N. degree from Motlow State Community College. She worked as a nurse at Harton Hospital and worked in Home Health.
After retiring, Carole and George traveled all over the world and enjoyed traveling throughout the United States in their RV. In addition to traveling, Carole always enjoyed gardening and cooking. Throughout her life, she was dedicated to the health and wellness of others. She researched and studied nutrition and diet as a preventive medicine. She and George could be seen walking in their Estill Springs neighborhood on a daily basis. She rarely missed a sporting event that her grandsons participated in while they were growing up. Carole had been a member of First Christian Church in Tullahoma then Owens Chapel Church in Franklin County. For years, she volunteered for Meals on Wheels.
Carole was preceded in death by her mother, Lois Brown Mayfield; and brother, Gordon Mayfield. She is survived by her loving husband, George Garrison of Estill Springs; children, Renee (Glen) Hyde of Estill Springs, and Walker (Nita) Garrison of Bulverde, Texas; grandchildren, Hunter Culbertson of Portland, Oregon, Kenton Culbertson of Atlanta, Georgia, Camille Garrison of Bulverde Texas, and Gavin Garrison of Bulverde, Texas; and sister, Betty Brawley of Mooresville, North Carolina. Carole was also blessed to be a grandmother to Mary Hyde (Travis) Langdon of Midland, Texas, Corrine Hyde (Chuck) Plumhoff of Houston, Texas, and Alan (Jenson) Hyde of Chattanooga; and great-grandchildren, Sally, Kate, and Connor Langdon, George, Louisa, and Mae Plumhoff, Glen Harper, and Hart Hyde.
Private family services are planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Motlow State Community College Nurse Scholarship Fund, c/o Sharon Bateman, P.O. Box 8500 Lynchburg, TN 37352, or Alzheimer’s Tennessee, 207 North Jackson Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 13, 2021