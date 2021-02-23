Carolyn Ann Demarest, 71, of Manchester, Tennessee passed away on February 12, 2021 after a battle with cancer.
Carolyn was born on March 28, 1949 to Phillip and Bertha Grosch in Tullahoma.
Carolyn met Thomas Allen Demarest (Tom) while they were still in high school. After marrying in 1966, Tom joined the US Navy, and Carolyn accompanied him to live in many different ports of call. During Tom’s 20 years of service, the family moved thirteen times and lived in six different states.
Carolyn was a supportive wife and wonderful grandmother. She worked in various industries but seemed to especially love extending hospitality to guests in the hotel industry. She loved gardening and spending time with family.
Carolyn was predeceased by her parents Phillip Oscar Grosch and Bertha Grosch, as well as her brothers Kenneth Grosch and Jerry Grosch.
Carolyn is survived by her husband Tom, her brother Pete Grosch, her sister Phyllis Gold, her brother-in-law Virgil Gold, and her sister Kathleen Grosch.
Carolyn is survived by her three children: John Phillip Demarest, Beverly Demarest Crowder, and Kelly Mooneyham Demarest.
Carolyn is also survived by her grandchildren: Brennan Demarest, Noah Demarest, Abby Demarest, Kaleb Mooneyham, Carter Mooneyham, Thomas Crowder, Jonathan Crowder, and Bethlehem Crowder.
Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 27 from noon to 2 p.m. at Manchester Funeral Home (214 E Main St, Manchester, TN 37355). Carolyn has chosen cremation, so there will be a memorial on March 28 at Forest Mill United Methodist at 10am. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations to help fight Alzheimer's.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 24, 2021