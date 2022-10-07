Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Carolyn Ann Hollingsworth, 75 of Manchester, was born on Feb. 8, 1947, in Manchester, to the late Calvin and Betty Anderson Farrar.
She was the business owner of The Athletic Shop in Manchester, with her beloved husband of 34 years, Mickey Hollingsworth, who also precedes her in death. Ms. Carolyn received her real estate license, and she enjoyed antiquing. She was a member of the Forrest Mill Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Ms. Carolyn is also preceded in death by her brother, Keith Farrar, and her sister, Lynda Faye Dobbs. She is survived by her son, Michael Hollingsworth and his wife, Rebecca; grandchildren, Margaret and Michael Hollingsworth; brother, Ricky Farrar and his wife, Vickie Lynn; sisters, Kathy McCullough, and Shela Watson and her husband, Butch; special friends, Connie Cargile, Amy Eggleston, Candace Powers, Melinda Ashburn, Courtnea Powers Wilhoit, Ellen Vaughn, Brenda Vaughn, Tracy Frazier, Mary Sue Alcorn, Daryl Eaton, and Kaitlyn Jennings; several extended family members and a host of other friends.
Funeral services for Ms. Carolyn were held Oct. 6 in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Ms. Carolyn passed away at her home on Oct. 1, 2022, after an extended illness. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center in memory of Mr. Mickey and Ms. Carolyn.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.