Carolyn Ann Hollingsworth, 75 of Manchester, was born on Feb. 8, 1947, in Manchester, to the late Calvin and Betty Anderson Farrar.

She was the business owner of The Athletic Shop in Manchester, with her beloved husband of 34 years, Mickey Hollingsworth, who also precedes her in death. Ms. Carolyn received her real estate license, and she enjoyed antiquing. She was a member of the Forrest Mill Church of Christ.

