Graveside services will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Garden in Tullahoma on Friday, March 18 at 2 p.m. for Carolyn Bramblett Powers, 88, of Columbia, Miss., who passed away Friday, Feb. 11. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Powers; father, Wyndell Bramblett; mother, Maultie Garrison Bramblett; brother, John Bramblett (Betty T.); sisters, Helen Bran (Harold M.) and Wynella Badgett (Chuck). She is survived by her sons, Blair Powers (Irene) of Columbia, Miss. and Ian Powers of Alvin, Texas; daughter, Grave Slataper (Bill) of Cleveland, Texas; brother, Jim Bramblett (Betty J.) of Hillsboro; sister, Birdie Elam (Joe) of Frankfort, KY; grandsons, Brian Kowis (Sabita), Adam Powers (Katherine); granddaughters, Traci Wodhal (Jim), Elizabeth Haddox (Kevin); great-grandchildren, Michael Wodahl, Abby Wodahl, Finley Haddox, Eleanor Haddox, Jacob Haddox; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Disease Research at www.alz.org.

Tullahoma News – March 16, 2022

