Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Carolyn Brinkley Houston, 79, of Estill Springs departed this life on Friday, July 15, 2022, at her residence following an extended illness to go to her eternal home with her Lord and Savior. Mrs. Houston was born in Nashville, Tenn., to the late Joe Patterson Brinkley and Ruth Tucker Brinkley. She was a member of the Broadview Baptist Church. Mrs. Houston was employed for several years as a receptionist, bookkeeper at various Doctor's offices but spent the last 15 years employed by Dr. Bradley Atkinson in Tullahoma, until her retirement in 2014. She enjoyed her flowers and working in her flower gardens. She also liked to read. Most of all Mrs. Houston was a loyal Pastor's wife, a loving and caring, mother grandmother and sister. She was a beautiful lady inside and out and will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Houston was preceded in death by her son, Charles Roger Houston, Jr. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Rev. Charles Houston of Estill Springs, Children; Kim West and husband, Neil of Tullahoma, Mark Allen Houston of Tullahoma, Tenn., 2-grandchildren; Chelsea Renee West and Caitlyn Hope Porter, 4-great-grandchildren; Hudson Jaynes Downs and Harper Renee Downs, Camden Michael Porter and Ayden Drake Porter, Sisters; Connie Brinkley of Tullahoma and Terri Stella of Homewood, Ill, Several nieces and nephews.
Services were held Tuesday, July 18, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services. Interment followed services on Tuesday in the Bethany Cemetery in Tullahoma.
Grant Funeral Services was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 20, 2022
To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Houston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.