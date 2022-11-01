Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Carolyn Kaye Reed, 83, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in on Jan. 9, 1939, to the late John A. and Alberta (Davis) Wallace. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, and from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Estill Springs Church of the Nazarene. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Estill Springs Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Tim Parson, Pastor Richard Reed, Rev. Ron DeWitt, and Pastor Josh Wallace officiating. A private burial is planned.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 2, 2022
To send flowers to the family of Carolyn Reed, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.