Carolyn Kaye Reed, 83, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.  She was born in on Jan. 9, 1939, to the late John A. and Alberta (Davis) Wallace. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, and from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Estill Springs Church of the Nazarene.  Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Estill Springs Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Tim Parson, Pastor Richard Reed, Rev. Ron DeWitt, and Pastor Josh Wallace officiating. A private burial is planned. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Nov 4
Visitation
Friday, November 4, 2022
5:00PM-8:00PM
Estill Springs Nazarene Church
105 Flower Lane Drive
Estill Springs , Tn 37330
Nov 5
Visitation
Saturday, November 5, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Estill Springs Nazarene Church
105 Flower Lane Drive
Estill Springs , Tn 37330
Nov 5
Funeral Service
Saturday, November 5, 2022
11:00AM
Estill Springs Nazarene Church
105 Flower Lane Drive
Estill Springs , Tn 37330
