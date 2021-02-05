Infant Carter Blake William Weddington, precious son of Cameron Chase and Nikki (Bean) Weddington, gained his angel wings on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. He was born on Dec. 4, 2020 in Winchester. Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 4 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Todd Coutta officiating. Interment will be at Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 7, 2021