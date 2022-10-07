Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Cassandra “Sandy” Faye Elliott, 68, of Winchester, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, October 05, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems- Winchester surrounded by her family. She was born in Winchester on August 10, 1954 to the late Thomas and Evelyn (Syler) Elliott, Sr. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held immediately following at 1pm in the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at Winchester City Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 9, 2022
