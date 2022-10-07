Cassandra “Sandy” Faye Elliott, 68, of Winchester, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, October 05, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems- Winchester surrounded by her family. She was born in Winchester on August 10, 1954 to the late Thomas and Evelyn (Syler) Elliott, Sr. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held immediately following at 1pm in the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at Winchester City Cemetery.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Cassandra "Sandy" Elliott, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 11
Visitation
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 11
Funeral Service
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
1:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.