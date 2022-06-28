Catherine, “Cathy” Roberds, 79, was born on February 12, 1943 in Dublin, Ireland. She died unexpectedly May 18, 2022 in Sudbury, Suffolk, England.
Cathy grew-up in Kilrush – a coastal town in County Clare. She attended a convent school where she was an eager student who particularly enjoyed history.
At age 16, Cathy left Ireland for London. One of her jobs there was assembling die-cast model cars at ‘Lesney Toys’ - the company that later became ‘Matchbox Toys'. She subsequently moved to Sudbury, Suffolk.
In 1965 Cathy met Don Roberds, who was a member of the US Air Force and was stationed at the time in England. They had a son, Donald, followed by a second son, Wayne.
Cathy and Don were re-united in 2002 and five years later, in 2007, they married and spent the last few years between homes in Sudbury and Tullahoma.
Cathy was a grandmother times-eight and a great-grandmother times-seven.
Cathy was very outgoing with a great sense of humor who made friends easily. She was a member of the ladies’ exercise group, the ‘Silver Sneakers’ and a line-dancing group. Cathy loved to read books and see films, with thrillers probably being her favorite genre. She also enjoyed a good comedy.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16 at First Christian Church, Tullahoma, following a visitation from noon to 1 p.m.
Tullahoma News – June 29, 2022