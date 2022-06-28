Catherine, “Cathy” Roberds, 79, was born on February 12, 1943 in Dublin, Ireland. She died unexpectedly May 18, 2022 in Sudbury, Suffolk, England.

Cathy grew-up in Kilrush – a coastal town in County Clare. She attended a convent school where she was an eager student who particularly enjoyed history.

At age 16, Cathy left Ireland for London. One of her jobs there was assembling die-cast model cars at ‘Lesney Toys’ - the company that later became ‘Matchbox Toys'. She subsequently moved to Sudbury, Suffolk.

In 1965 Cathy met Don Roberds, who was a member of the US Air Force and was stationed at the time in England. They had a son, Donald, followed by a second son, Wayne.

Cathy and Don were re-united in 2002 and five years later, in 2007, they married and spent the last few years between homes in Sudbury and Tullahoma.

Cathy was a grandmother times-eight and a great-grandmother times-seven.

Cathy was very outgoing with a great sense of humor who made friends easily. She was a member of the ladies’ exercise group, the ‘Silver Sneakers’ and a line-dancing group. Cathy loved to read books and see films, with thrillers probably being her favorite genre. She also enjoyed a good comedy.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16 at First Christian Church, Tullahoma, following a visitation from noon to 1 p.m.

Tullahoma News – June 29, 2022

To plant a tree in memory of Catherine Roberds as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.