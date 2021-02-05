Cathy R Hill of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 64. No services are scheduled.
A native of New Orleans, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Mareem Solkosky Ruskin. She enjoyed reading, bowling, watching movies and being with her granddaughter.
She is survived by husband, Michael Hill of Tullahoma; sons, David Samuel Hill of Pennsylvania and Matthew Riley Hill (Sara) of Tullahoma and one granddaughter, Elizabeth Esmee Hill.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 7, 2021