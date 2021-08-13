Cecilia Ann Ray, 77, passed away on July 14, 2021 at the Life Care Center in Jacksonville, Florida, after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Ann was born on May 30, 1944, in Chattanooga, to Cecil and Edith Hale. She was an alumni of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and the first in her family to earn a college degree. She worked as a medical technologist for a long, successful career and retired from Harton Hospital in Tullahoma, Tennessee in 2006. Ann was happily married to Rawls Ray for 50 years.
She leaves her husband, Rawls; her daughter, Rawlslyn Francis and husband Wayne; her granddaughter, Araya; her nephew, Anthony Eiler and wife Katherine along with their children, Anabelle and Brayden; her niece-in-law Cassie Cloos and husband Jared along with her children, Cade and Haddon; and many dear cousins and friends. Ann was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Eiler, her brother-in-law, Stephen Eiler, and her nephew, Daniel Eiler.
She loved traveling and spending time with family and friends. Her zest for life took her family on many adventures over the years. Ann had a generous spirit and touched the lives of all who knew her. She lived for the moments to see the sparkle in other people’s eyes. Bringing people joy, laughter, and happy memories was her life’s purpose.
A private celebration of life ceremony will be held in the near future for her immediate family. Ann will be laid to rest in Marble Plains Church Cemetery in Winchester at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or memorial donations, Ann asked that her family and friends promise to travel to a new city, a new beach, a theme park, or any place that brings joy and excitement for yourself and your loved ones while you still can.
Go explore. Live now. And, never give up.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 15, 2021