Cecilia Julia Kelly, 85, was born on Nov. 18, 1936, to the late Leo and Anna Katz Kent, in Cleveland, Ohio. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and collecting books and magazines. Mrs. Cecilia earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the Ohio State University, later sharing her knowledge of chemistry at the University of the South in the chemistry lab. She was a member of the St. Paul Catholic Church in Tullahoma.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cecilia is preceded in death by her loving husband of 30+ years, Francis Joseph Kelly. She is survived by her children, Nathan Kelly, Eva Marie Kelly, and Brendan Kelly and his wife, Marisa.
A Celebration of Life in memory of Mrs. Cecilia will be held at a later date. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.manchesterfuneralhome.com.
Manchester Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 25, 2022