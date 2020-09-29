Chad Allan Schnarr, 44, of Hillsboro, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville.
Chad was born in Jasper, Indiana on Feb. 16, 1976. He graduated from Jasper High School and attended Ball State University. He earned his Doctorate of Chiropractic from Logan College of Chiropractic. Chad was the owner of Schnarr Chiropractic Center in Tullahoma and was past-officer of the Tennessee Chiropractic Association. He enjoyed boating, diving and was an active volunteer with the Franklin County Rescue Squad. In his spare time, he would restore vintage cars, trucks and tractors, travel, woodwork, or be in the great outdoors hunting, camping, hiking, white-water rafting, or engaging in sports and fitness activities such as basketball. Chad and his brother enjoyed attending NHRA races together, a tradition they had started with their father. But most of all, Chad cherished the time he spent with his beloved family. He was a dedicated member of the Winchester Church of Christ.
Chad was preceded in death by his father, Michael D. Schnarr; grandparents, LeRoy and Iona Schnarr and Jacob and Oleida Kieffner; and mother-in-law, Linda Rogers.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 16 years, Janet Rogers Schnarr of Hillsboro, and their daughter, Jessie Schnarr of Hillsboro; mother, Joann Schnarr of Jasper, Indiana; brother, Douglas Michael (Kiley) Schnarr of Clayton, Indiana; nieces and nephews, Logan Schnarr, Brooke Schnarr, Chase Schnarr, Leslie Rogers, Cody Rogers, Baylee Rogers, and Karlee Rogers; father-in-law, Lloyd Rogers Jr (Donna Phillips); and brothers-in-law, Lloyd (Sharon) Rogers III and Paul (Christy) Rogers.
Funeral services were held Monday, Sept. 28 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Joseph Horton officiating. Interment followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 30, 2020