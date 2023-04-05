Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Charlene Jones Camp of Tullahoma passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023 at NHC Tullahoma at the age of 81.
Mrs. Camp was born in Nashville to the late Maurice and Christine Escue Jones and worked during her life as a Circuit Court Clerk for the Coffee County Judicial System. She is survived by her brother, Gary Jones of Tullahoma.
No services are being planned at this time, but for those who wish, the family asks that any donations in Charlene's memory be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital- 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 5, 2023
