Charlene Jones Camp of Tullahoma passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023 at NHC Tullahoma at the age of 81.

 Mrs. Camp was born in Nashville to the late Maurice and Christine Escue Jones and worked during her life as a Circuit Court Clerk for the Coffee County Judicial System. She is survived by her brother, Gary Jones of Tullahoma.

To plant a tree in memory of Charlene Camp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.