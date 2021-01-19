Charles Alvin Painter, Jr. of Bradenton, Florida, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Blake Medical Center, Bradenton, Fla., at the age of 88. Charlie, as he was called by those who knew him, was born in Winchester (Franklin County), on Sept. 21, 1932, to the late Charles Alvin Painter, Sr. and the late Ferrol Odessa Haynes Painter. Funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 16 with burial following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be considered for Disabled American Vets, dav.org or PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 20, 2021