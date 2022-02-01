Funeral services for Charles B. Brazier, 87, of Tullahoma, will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3 at Tullahoma Funeral Home.  Burial will follow in Bethany Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of services at the funeral home. 

Mr. Brazier passed from this life on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma – Harton Hospital in Tullahoma.

Charles was born in Tullahoma on July 13, 1934, the son of the late Sam and Della Brazier.  He worked for Wilson Sporting Goods for many years.  Charles enjoyed being a mechanic, working on cars, and carpentry.  His real love in life though was music.  He played with family and friends whenever he had a chance.  Charles was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

In addition to his parents, Charles is also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Edna Brazier; brother, Edward Brazier; half-brothers, Robert Elkins, George Elkins, Raymond Elkins, and William Brazier; half-sisters, Mary Wippington, Carolyn Ferrell, and Amy Partin.  He is survived by his son, David Brazier (Melissa); daughters, Debbie Brazier and Sandra Brazier Spray (Steve); half-brothers, Charles Elkins and Jimmy Brazier; half-sisters, Dorothy McBride, Joan Cossey, Ola Mae Freeman, Katie Freeman, Brenda Nylon; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Feb. 2, 2022

