Funeral services for Charles “Charlie” Edwin Freeze, 65, of Manchester, were held Friday, March 26 with Ralph Hart officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Charlie, as he was fondly known as, was born on Nov. 23, 1955, to the late Henry Clayton and Elizabeth Aline Brandon Freeze in Manchester. He was a substitute teacher for the Coffee County school system, and he was a member of Red Hill Church of Christ in Manchester. Charlie was a die-hard UT fan, with his sister’s stating “he bled orange”; he loved all sports. Charlie had been the score keeper for the Red Raider basketball program for many years until his health declined. He loved to travel and knew where all the best stores and shops were.
Charlie is survived by his sisters, Mary Elizabeth Calorio of Collierville, Phillis Freeze of Manchester, Bonnie Freeze Cardwell and her husband, Bruce, of Wesley Chapel, Fla., and Ann Hazelwood also of Wesley Chapel; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Freeze family. www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.
Coffee County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 28, 2021