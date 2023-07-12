Lawson.jpg

Charles (Chuck) Glenn Lawson, Sr. of Tullahoma passed from this life July 4, 2023, at the age of 83.

Chuck was born to Edward Charles and Eura Mary Martin Lawson on March 23, 1940. He was a native of Tullahoma and a 1958 graduate of Tullahoma High School. Chuck was a member of Highland Hills Church of Christ in Tullahoma, where he frequently led Bible studies. In 1966, he became a brother of the Masonic Lodge in Decatur, Alabama. Chuck rose in rank and became a Master Mason and Shriner at the age of 26. He remained a member of the Tullahoma Masonic Lodge until his passing. 

