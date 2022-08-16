Charles Donald Ellis

Charles Donald Ellis 

Charles Donald Ellis, of Estill Springs, passed this life on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 at The Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia at the age of 86.

Mr. Ellis was born in Chickamauga, Georgia to the late Raymond and Alice Kutz Ellis. During his life he worked as a machinist with A.R.O. and will be remembered by his family as a good and loving father and grandfather. In addition to his parents, Mr. Ellis was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Ellis.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Ellis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.