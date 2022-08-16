Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Charles Donald Ellis, of Estill Springs, passed this life on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 at The Rosewood at Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia at the age of 86.
Mr. Ellis was born in Chickamauga, Georgia to the late Raymond and Alice Kutz Ellis. During his life he worked as a machinist with A.R.O. and will be remembered by his family as a good and loving father and grandfather. In addition to his parents, Mr. Ellis was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Ellis.
He is survived by two daughters, Lisa Logan (Joe), and Pam Ellis (Rich Holcomb); one son, Donny Ellis; two brothers, Leon Ellis (Jean) and Jerry Ellis (Judy); and two grandchildren, Sydney and Allie Logan.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Kilgore Funeral Home from noon to 2 p.m. with the funeral to immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Dr. William Lanford officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
