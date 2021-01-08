Charles Dudley Shelton, 84, of Manchester passed from this life on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Manchester.
Mr. Shelton was born in Coffee County to his late parents Sterling Wayne Shelton and Argie Leonia Hall Shelton. He worked for Wilson Sporting Goods for 40 years as a machinist until his retirement. Mr. Shelton attended Friendship Baptist Church. He was very much loved by his family will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Wayne Shelton and Wendell Shelton; and a son, Jeffery Shelton.
Mr. Shelton is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Delores Shelton; children, Gina (Jim) Carter, Rita (Danny) Brandon; grandchildren, Sabrina (Chad) Evans, Alisha (Donald) Holton, Ashley (Farris) Farmer, Chase (Ericka) Brandon, Zachary Lampkin, and Reece Brandon; great grandchildren, Jeffery Evans, Kaiya Holton, Dellan Farmer, and Blair Farmer.
Funeral services were held Friday, Jan. 8 immediately following visitation from the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Roger Rhoton officiating. Burial will follow in New Reddens Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of your choosing. Due to the present Covid-19 health crisis, it is asked that face coverings be worn and for everyone to practice safe social distancing. Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 10, 2021