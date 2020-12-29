Charles Edward Broadrick Sr.jpg

Charles Edward Broadrick Sr., 87, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family at the age of 87.

Mr. Broadrick was born in Tullahoma to the late Roy and Ethel Garner Broadrick. During his life he owned and operated Broadrick Auto Supply and was a member of Wilson Avenue Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, Mr. Broadrick was preceded in death by five brothers, Eugene, Archie, Ross, Roy and Leighton Broadrick; and one infant sister, Ethel Florence Broadrick.

He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Broadrick; one son, Chuck Broadrick and his wife Tracy; one sister, Joyce Winton; and one granddaughter, Tabbitha Anders and her husband Don.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Randy Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Dec. 30, 2020

Service information

Dec 31
Visitation
Thursday, December 31, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Kilgore Funeral Home, LLC
215 Mitchell Boulevard
Tullahoma, TN 37388
Jan 1
Funeral Service
Friday, January 1, 2021
11:00AM
Kilgore Funeral Home, LLC
215 Mitchell Boulevard
Tullahoma, TN 37388
