Charles Edward Matlock passed this life on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

He was born on Feb. 1, 1942 at home in the Lois Community.  Charles married Patricia Ann Statum on Jan. 25, 1964.  He was self-employed throughout most of his life. Charles was a Deacon at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church. Preceding Charles in death were his mother, Ruby Vanzant Matlock; father, Charlie Roy Matlock; sister, Mary Matlock (Charles) Pierce. 

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Matlock; sons, Roy Tracy (Lisa) Matlock, and Jacky Edward Matlock; granddaughter, Lacey Matlock; grandsons, Dakota (Kayla) Matlock, and Nathan (Rebecca) Matlock; great-granddaughters, Harper and Parker Matlock, and soon to be great-granddaughter, Reagan Matlock; brothers, Jack Hamilton (Frances) Matlock, and Larry Vanzant (Diane) Matlock; and several nieces and nephews. 

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan.29 in the Chapel of Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Mike Awalt and Aaron Hasty officiating.  Interment will follow at Little Hurricane Baptist Church Cemetery in Winchester Springs. Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 181Majors Boulevard, Lynchburg, TN 37352, (931)-759-4552, www.jenningsmoorecortner.com.

Tullahoma News - Jan. 30, 2022

