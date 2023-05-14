Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Charles Edward Stubblefield, 93, of Estill Springs, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. A native of Franklin County, he was born in Sherwood on Dec. 28, 1929, to the late William M. and Lorane (Stewart) Stubblefield. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 7 p.m. in the Chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Todd Coutta officiating. A private burial for family will be held.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 14, 2023
