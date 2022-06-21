Charles Emmitt Shumake, 90 of Tullahoma departed this life on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the home of his daughter, in Estill Springs following an extended illness.
Mr. Shumake was born in Shelbyville, Tenn. to the late Horrell Shumake and Lena Mae Cyree Shumake on September 26, 1931. Mr. Shumake was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church in Tullahoma. He was employed for approximately 40 years as a Construction Foreman for Tillett Bros. Construction. He then owned C&V Excavting Compay before his retirement. He owned several rental properties during this time. He was a "work-a-holic" and was always working doing something. Most of all Mr. Shumake loved his Lord and going to Church. He could often be found reading his Bible as that was his favorite book to read.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Shumake was preceded in death by his first wife, Vivian, daughters; Karen Morgan, Sherry Shelly and sons; Barry and Mark Shumake and grandson; Michael Shelly. He is survived by his wife, Mary Shumake of Tullahoma, daughters; Barbara Ashley of Estill Springs, Beverly Hix of Tullahoma, Cathy (Bill) Blackburn of Tullahoma, and son Dan Ricketts of California. Grandchildren; Ricky (Krystal) Livington of Tullahoma, David (April) Livingston of Winchester, Johnny Cates and Arthur Armstrong both of Tullahoma. Brothers, Billy (Frances) Howard of Shelbyville, Jerry (Lucille) Howard of Tullahoma, Donnie (Becky) Howard of Tullahoma and sister, Brenda (Cecil) Mathis of Tullahoma.
Services were held Sunday, June 19 in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services with Jim Rolen officiating. Interment followed in the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma.
Grant Funeral Services was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 22, 2022