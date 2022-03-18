Charles Francis Jacks, 88, of Huntland, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Madison County, Alabama on Aug. 21, 1933, to the late Norval and Mary Emmaline (Towry) Jacks. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 19 at Winchester Cumberland Presbyterian Church with a memorial service following at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Franklin Memorial Gardens with military honors bestowed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Avalon Hospice, 2090 Cowan Highway, Winchester, TN 37398.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 20, 2022