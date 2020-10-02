Charles Glendon Waggoner, 90, of Hillsboro formerly of Gary, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at Legacy Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Lynchburg Dec. 17, 1929. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home and from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel. Interment will be at Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 4, 2020