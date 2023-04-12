Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Charles Henry Anderson, 85, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2023, surrounded by his loving family in Huntsville. A Moore County native, Charles was born in Lincoln County to the late Robert Lee Anderson and Louella Crouch. Funeral Services will be held at 1pm Wednesday, April 12, at the Roy B. Watson Chapel at Watson Funeral Home with Ray Gardner officiating. Interment will follow the funeral service at Shady Grove Cemetery.
Watson Funeral Home and Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 12, 2023
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.