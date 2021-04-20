Charles Leroy Shogren of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 73.
Mr. Shogren was born in Two Harbors, Minnesota to the late Roy Shogren, and Dorothy Ness Carpenter who survives. He served his country as a member of the United States Navy during the Vietnam War where he was awarded the Purple Heart, and retired as a Chief Petty Officer. He was also a member of the Patriot Guards.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Shogren is survived by his wife, Patricia Morley Shogren; four sons, Ray Kelly (Brandi), Arthur Anglebrandt (Denise), Brian Frasier, and Brett Frasier; one step-daughter, Shannon Berg (Tom); one sister, Pam Mayfield (Earl); one brother, Tim Shogren; eight grandchildren, Hunter, Aaron, Ray Jr., Lora, Troy, Emily, McKenzie, and Morgan; and four great-grandchildren, Isaac, Lincoln, Quinn, and Dreyln.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 21, 2021